On Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Mercier (Borysewicz)unexpectedly passed away. Marybeth was born on November 18, 1958 in NewBritain, CT. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Barbara Borysewicz(Abramowicz) and siblings Paula and Robert Borysewicz. She leaves behind herloving husband, Mark S. Mercier, a son Mark F. Mercier both of New Britain, aswell as a daughter Emily McElroy and her husband Zachary, and threegrandchildren, John Sutton, Sam Steven, and Chloe Elizabeth McElroy ofColchester. She also leaves behind a sister, Nancy Pascariello and her husbandTony, her in-laws Gail Race and her husband Daniel, David Mercier and his wifeBeth, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marybeth graduated from MaryImmaculate Academy and worked as a nurse for many years. After that she heldmultiple positions, most importantly as a volunteer at Holy Cross School in NewBritain where she was like a second mom to many children. Marybeth loved petsof all kinds and has adopted many over the years, most recently Delilah and Jack.Funeral services will be held privately at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. In lieu offlowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society in Marybeth'sname, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or CTHumane.org. Please share amemory of Mary Elizabeth Mercier with the family in the online guest book @