On Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Mercier (Borysewicz)
unexpectedly passed away. Marybeth was born on November 18, 1958 in New
Britain, CT. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Barbara Borysewicz
(Abramowicz) and siblings Paula and Robert Borysewicz. She leaves behind her
loving husband, Mark S. Mercier, a son Mark F. Mercier both of New Britain, as
well as a daughter Emily McElroy and her husband Zachary, and three
grandchildren, John Sutton, Sam Steven, and Chloe Elizabeth McElroy of
Colchester. She also leaves behind a sister, Nancy Pascariello and her husband
Tony, her in-laws Gail Race and her husband Daniel, David Mercier and his wife
Beth, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marybeth graduated from Mary
Immaculate Academy and worked as a nurse for many years. After that she held
multiple positions, most importantly as a volunteer at Holy Cross School in New
Britain where she was like a second mom to many children. Marybeth loved pets
of all kinds and has adopted many over the years, most recently Delilah and Jack.
Funeral services will be held privately at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. In lieu of
flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society in Marybeth's
name, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or CTHumane.org.
Please share a
memory of Mary Elizabeth Mercier with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com