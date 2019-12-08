|
Mary M. Miano, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday evening, November 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nicholas R. Miano Sr. They were married for more than 55 years. Mary was born in New Britain on January 2, 1922, the oldest of four children of the late Saverio and Anna (LaRosa) Manchesi. Mary followed in her mother's footsteps enjoying cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, tatting and sewing. Her favorite pastime throughout her life was reading. She always gave books to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as gifts to help instill in them the same enjoyment she experienced. Mary worked as an Avon representative and enjoyed selling cosmetics. She also worked as a deli clerk for Grand Union Supermarket in New Britain, in shipping and receiving at Tuttle & Bailey and Spring & Buckley, both in New Britain, and as a clerical assistant at Connecticut National Life Insurance Company in Simsbury, retiring at age 71. Mary leaves her children: Anne Marie Masse and her husband Melvin, Paul N. Miano and his wife Renee, Nicholas Miano and his wife Maureen, and Mary Fiumara and her husband Joseph. Eight grandchildren: Dwayne Masse, Clifton Miano, Beverly-Anne Fiumara-Cattanach, Heather Masse, Joseph James Fiumara, Alyssa Volpicella and Kristen Hoffman, along with 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her grandson Todd Miano, brother Thomas Manchesi and sisters Stella Covini and Angie Battaglia. Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary's tribute page at:
