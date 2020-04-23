Home

Mary (Havens) Martin


1922 - 2020
Mary (Havens) Martin Obituary
Mary (Havens) Martin, 98, wife of the late Charles J. Martin, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on January 3, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Chapin) Havens, Mary was a graduate of Buckley High School Hartford and employed as a clerk for Travelers' and Aetna Insurance Companies for many years. A longtime resident of Kensington, Mary was a member of St. Paul Church and active in the Ladies' guild. Mary was also a member of the Berlin Senior Center and AARP. Mary is survived by 2 daughters: Carol (Tom) Pac of Kensington and Janet Harrison of Plainville, 4 Grandchildren: Amber Lynn Harrison, Nicole (Luke) Bosco, Jeffrey (Kara) Pac, and Erin (Peter) Blumert. 5 Great grandchildren, Zane, Emilee, Lauryn, Elijah, and Selah.
Mary loved to cheer for the Boston Red Sox and UConn Women's basketball.
Mary's family would like to thank Ledgecrest Health Care for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private followed by a graveside service at Maple Cemetery in Berlin.
The Berlin Memorial Funeral Home in Kensington is in charge of the arrangements.
Please share condolences and memories of Mary with her family at www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
