Mary Grady Meskill, beloved wife of 52 years of the late Thomas J. Meskill, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Delray Beach, Florida on Monday, November 2, 2020. Mary was born at St. Francis Hospital on September 1, 1929 to Thomas and Irene Carvey Grady and grew up in Hartford. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and St. Joseph's College. Following her graduation from college Mary taught in the Hartford school system at Mary Hooker Elementary School. During that time she met Tom, a UConn law student from New Britain. They were married on June 1, 1955 and made their home in New Britain.
Politics soon became a big part of their life and Mary became the first lady of New Britain when Tom was elected mayor of New Britain in 1962. While raising a growing family they moved to Annandale, Virginia when Tom was elected to US Congress in 1966. She focused her energy on her children and their upbringing but also found time to participate in a number of congressional spouses' groups. After four years in the Washington DC suburbs they moved to the Governor's Residence in Hartford for four very memorable years. In 1975 Tom became a federal appeals court judge and the family moved to Berlin where Tom and Mary were able to rekindle many friendships from the early days of their marriage and start new friendships as well. For many years Mary was an active volunteer in the thrift shop at New Britain Memorial Hospital. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart in East Berlin, St. Paul's in Kensington and St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach. Mary was also a member of The Little Club in Gulfstream Florida and a past member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington.
In addition to her husband Tom, she was predeceased by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Grady. Mary leaves her five children, who she spoke to every day, daughter Maureen Heneghan and husband Robert of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, son John B. Meskill and his wife Barbara of Berlin, son Peter W. Meskill and his wife Carol of East Hartford, daughter Eileen Meskill-Gallupe and husband Drew Gallupe of New Britain, and son Thomas G. Meskill and wife Juliana of Sandy Hook. She also leaves her grandchildren Daniel Heneghan and wife Kelley; Michael Heneghan and wife Karli; Kathlin Isgro and husband Michael; Brian Meskill and wife Ashley; Erin Nemecek and husband Scott; Alina Gallupe; Leila Gallupe and Mateo Meskill. She leaves great-grandchildren Grace and Thomas Heneghan; Madalyn and Reagan Heneghan; Isabella and Leah Isgro; and Lee and Jane Nemecek. Mary is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Sister Laura Marie Meskill (RSM) of Hartford and Ruth Prior of Naples, Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the increased health concerns posed by the Covid19 pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. The Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul School, 461 Alling Street, Berlin CT 06037 or St. Vincent Ferrer School, 810 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach FL 33483. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.