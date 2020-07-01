Mary T. Ciesielski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. Ciesielski, 100, of Panama City, Florida, passed away on May 12 2020. Born March 22, 1920 in New Britain, Connecticut as Mary Stasiulewicz, she attended schools and worked in local industry until retiring to Florida with husband Ted in 1974. She was an active member of the Altar Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Panama City, and a Minister of Communion to elder care facilities in the area. She is survived by son Tom and his wife Sue of Portland, Oregon and Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1008 Fortune Ave., Panama City, FL 32401. Wilson Funeral Home, 214 Airport Road, Panama City FL 32405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Panama City
214 Airport Road
Panama City, FL 32405
850-785-5272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved