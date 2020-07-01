Mary T. Ciesielski, 100, of Panama City, Florida, passed away on May 12 2020. Born March 22, 1920 in New Britain, Connecticut as Mary Stasiulewicz, she attended schools and worked in local industry until retiring to Florida with husband Ted in 1974. She was an active member of the Altar Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Panama City, and a Minister of Communion to elder care facilities in the area. She is survived by son Tom and his wife Sue of Portland, Oregon and Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1008 Fortune Ave., Panama City, FL 32401. Wilson Funeral Home, 214 Airport Road, Panama City FL 32405.

