Mary (Franco) Yuniskis, 93, of Middletown, passed away Friday, 8/23/19, at home, peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Born in New Hampshire, Mary and her family moved to Middletown, where she lived until she met and married her husband, Donald Yuniskis of New Britain (passed away March 2012), and moved to Kensington, to raise their family.
Mary was known to all as a loving, caring person as well as being a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Mary leaves behind her daughter, Mary (Yuniskis) Abbate, grandson, Dominic Abbate, and granddaughter, Olivia Abbate, as well as her devoted, twin sister, Frances (Franco) Renock, and brother, James Franco, all from Middletown. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her nephew, Richard Renock of Middletown, who has been a great help to her over the last few years; Home Instead Senior Care, Gwen Gonzales, and staff, who were instrumental in assisting with Mary's care and who were a great help to her family. Also, our sincere gratitude to the staff of Middlesex Hospice Care for their support, understanding, and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care, [email protected]
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019