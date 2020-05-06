|
Mary (Caiaze) Ziccardi, 93, of Plainville, Connecticut died peacefully at home, with her daughter by her side, on April 30, 2020. Mary was born September 1, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Rocco and Theresa (Mone) Caiaze. Mary was a life long resident of Plainville, Connecticut and graduated from the Old Plainville High School on East Street, Class of 1944. Employed by the Branford Vibrator Company, Division of Combustion Engineering, New Britain, Connecticut, Mary retired as Office Manager of Sales in 1989, after 28 years of enjoyable service. Mary's favorite past times were organic gardening, reading, corresponding with friends throughout the country and walking her neighborhood, talking with people along the way. Mary was a life long member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, The Our Lady of Mercy Prayer Group, The Ladies Guild, Plainville Senior Center, the Republican Town Committee and was also a feature writer for the Plainville Hometown Connection.
Mary is survived by her daughter Donna Ziccardi, also of Plainville, her devoted nephew John Paul Caiaze, Jr of Peabody, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis G. Ziccardi, and her three brothers Ralph, Alexander and John Caiaze.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made in Mary's name to the Plainville Police Department and the Plainville Animal Control, 1 Central Square, Plainville, CT. 06062. To extend condolences to the Ziccardi family or to share a memory of Mary, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020