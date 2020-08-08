Matthew Galpin Mildrum, (March 26, 1962 to August 6, 2020) a man of many stories (ones many of us have heard many times), one who had few hairs but was always very proud of his locks. A man of great heights and stature, who showed the world a motorcycle-riding, gun-slinging, Marine, but allowed his family and friends to see his empathetic and caring side whenever they needed it. He always knew when you needed a shoulder to cry on, or just for him to listen, and of course, would kick anyone's ass if they did you wrong. He was a man of great conviction, loyal and strong. Matt could mend a fight and lighten the mood with a (stupid) dad joke. Matt touched so many lives and was a dear friend to so many and never was without his cold Diet Coke. Cancer may have taken his last breath, but it never took his sense of humor. He was the loving son of Regina Mildrum and the late Richard Mildrum, loving Husband of Kimberly Grem Jensen Mildrum, also the loving father of Krystal Ferguson, Lucas Mildrum, Melissa Gordon, Zachary Mildrum, and Ashley Jensen; proud "Poppy" of James, Charlotte, and Glenn. He is also survived by his sister Martha Neault and brother Mark Mildrum. Matt was a USPS Mail Carrier for 32 years in Plainville, CT, A Federal Protective Security officer and a range safety officer of the Wolcott Landowner's Association range. An avid outdoorsman he shared his love of fishing and the outdoors with just about anyone he met. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we request that you call your congressman and state representatives to support change for the Camp Lejeune Poisoned Marines and or donate in Matt's name to The Wounded Warriors
Project. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.