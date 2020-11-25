1/1
Matthew Michael Marcuccio
Matthew Michael Marcuccio, 31, born and raised in Southington, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, from a heroin overdose in Bristol. Matthew was a tall, handsome, charming, remarkably bright, charismatic person, suffering under the demon of addiction from the age of 11. Matt died with his family & friends loving him and encouraging him to seek recovery. He is finally at peace. Matt is survived by his mother, Mary Marcuccio of Fla., father Peter Marcuccio of Bristol; grandmother, Iolanda Marcuccio and other family members of Southington; many maternal & paternal aunts, uncles, cousins, including Josh Simard & family of Colo. & Sue Farkas of Terryville.
Calling hours will be Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). In lieu of flowers, his parents request that considerations should be made in Matthew's memory, to aid persons in need of help: donation of monies or goods/food/clothing to your local shelter, food pantry, soup kitchen, free long-term drug treatment program. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
