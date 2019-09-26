Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444

Melvin Gray

Melvin Gray Obituary
Melvin Gray, 82, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019.
He was born in Lagrange, Ga., a son of the late George and Ethel (McClendon) Gray. He was an active member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was the co-owner of Burritt Street Package Store for 32 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Watson) Gray in 2016.
He is survived by his daughters, Virginia Gray of Georgia, Sonya Pinkney of Windsor Locks, Lashawn Jones of Florida, and Diamond Hamlet of Hartford; his four sons, Marcus Jackson and Kelvin Gray both of Georgia, Jeffrey Gray of Illinois and Melvin Gray of California; his two sisters, Yvonne Dickerson of Georgia and Mildred Williams of Plainville; his two brothers, John Gray of Plainville and Marvin Gray of Georgia; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at noon at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, 45 Daley Ave., in New Britain, followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley Ave., in New Britain. Visiting hours at the church will precede the service from 10 a.m. to noon. New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
