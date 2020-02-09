|
|
Michael A. Socha Sr., 78, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday (February 5, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. A New Britain resident for most of his life, son of the late Henry T. Socha Sr. and Dorothy (Hannon) Johnson, he graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1960. After high school, Michael became a culinary chef in the food service industry, working for various companies throughout his career. Michael was a member of St. Joseph Church of the Divine Providence Parish in New Britain.
Surviving is a brother, H. Thomas Socha Jr. and his wife Gina of Wilson, N.C., and his former wife Brenda Socha of New Britain; several nieces and nephews. Michael is predeceased by 2 sons, Michael A. Socha Jr and Daniel Socha; a brother, James Socha; and two sisters, Donna Lee Benenti and Kathy Morneault.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 AM at St. Joseph Church of the Divine Providence Parish, 195 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020