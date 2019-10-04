Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Michael Butkiewicz

Add a Memory
Michael Butkiewicz Obituary
Michael Butkiewicz, 72, of New Britain, husband of Marlene Butkiewicz, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Kornichuk) Butkiewicz. Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a former Kensington resident before moving to New Britain in 1955. Michael was formerly employed at the Hospital of Central CT as a security guard before retiring. He was a member of Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church), Post 511, and the American Legion. Michael enjoyed motorcycles, muscle cars, and vintage cars.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene (Sahno) Butkiewicz; a son, Adam Butkiewicz and his wife, Samantha, of Terryville; two brothers, Robert Butkiewicz of New Britain and Stephen Butkiewicz and his wife, Sheila, of Ga.; four sisters, Sharon Furdas of New Britain, Bonny Butkiewicz of S.C., Kathy Kuziak and her husband, David, of Burlington, Barbara Scheirer and her husband, Dr. Robert Scheirer, of Ark.; four grandchildren, Kenzie Lynn Butkiewicz, Harlow Fay Butkiewicz, Ryan Fontaine and Ethan Fontaine; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church). Entombment will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Share a memory of Michael with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now