Michael Butkiewicz, 72, of New Britain, husband of Marlene Butkiewicz, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Kornichuk) Butkiewicz. Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a former Kensington resident before moving to New Britain in 1955. Michael was formerly employed at the Hospital of Central CT as a security guard before retiring. He was a member of Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church), Post 511, and the American Legion. Michael enjoyed motorcycles, muscle cars, and vintage cars.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene (Sahno) Butkiewicz; a son, Adam Butkiewicz and his wife, Samantha, of Terryville; two brothers, Robert Butkiewicz of New Britain and Stephen Butkiewicz and his wife, Sheila, of Ga.; four sisters, Sharon Furdas of New Britain, Bonny Butkiewicz of S.C., Kathy Kuziak and her husband, David, of Burlington, Barbara Scheirer and her husband, Dr. Robert Scheirer, of Ark.; four grandchildren, Kenzie Lynn Butkiewicz, Harlow Fay Butkiewicz, Ryan Fontaine and Ethan Fontaine; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church). Entombment will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Share a memory of Michael with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019