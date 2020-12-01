1/1
Michael Jarnutowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jarnutowski, 87, of Newington, entered into eternal peace at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, under the care of Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care and Visiting Angels. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Beaudoin) Jarnutowski for 42 years until Theresa's death in 2001. Born in Gardlin, Poland, Michael lived in Newington for almost 60 years and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael immigrated to the United States in 1949 and worked at various jobs in the New Britain area until he joined the United States Army in 1954 and served during the Korean War. In the Army, Michael learned to cook and used that skill after his honorable discharge to become a chef at several Hartford/New Britain area restaurants before venturing into self-employment along with his wife Theresa with Michael's Catering service. Michael and Theresa successfully ran this catering service along with several other family members for many years before transferring ownership to his son John. Michael is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: David Jarnutowski and Kathy Kirwin of Wethersfield, Robert and Jeanne Jarnutowski of Monroe, and John and Ann Jarnutowski of Rocky Hill, along with four grandchildren: Emily, Ryan and Colin Jarnutowski of Monroe and Gregory Jarnutowski of Rocky Hill. It is with great sorrow that the Jarnutowski family has lost its patriarch and loved one. Please rejoice and celebrate in prayer as Michael has returned to his wife Theresa and the Lord. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Visitation will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care, 81 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved