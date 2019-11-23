Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465

Michael L Perillo Jr


1946 - 2019
Michael L Perillo Jr Obituary
Michael L. Perillo, Jr., 72 of Pawcatuck, CT passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019
at Westerly Hospital. He was the loving husband of Janine M. (Paradis) Perillo. Born in New
Britain, CT on December 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Viola
(Jiantonio) Perillo.
Michael was a social person and anywhere he went, he seemed to know everybody. He had
a good heart and friendly to everyone. His kindness extended to people and pets alike and
he would even keep dog treats at home to feed the neighborhood animals. Everyone
thought the world of him and he will be so dearly missed by his family and friends.
Besides his wife Janine, he leaves his step-sons Jonathan Pruitt and his wife Anna and Jesse
Pruitt; his step-grandchildren Chelsea, Nathan, Viviana and Dante; his brother Dominic
Perillo and sister Nancy Beaudoin along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family. The Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main
St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
