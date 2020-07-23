Mieczyslaw Kita, 90, of New Britain, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Poland to the late Andrzej and Bronislawa (Kozlowska) Kita. Mieczyslaw was a machinist at Stanley Works for many years. A man of few words but a heart of gold, Mieczyslaw loved his family immensely. He was a faithful and loving husband to Marianna, his adored wife of 61 years. He enjoyed staying around the house and helping her with whatever she needed. Together, they enjoyed vacations to Poland and trips to the beach. He also spent time with friends as a member of the Polish Falcon Nest 88. In addition to his wife, Mieczyslaw is survived by his children: Jola Sliwinski and her husband Wesley and Mark Kita; his adored grandchildren: Paul Sliwinski and wife Eileen, Catherine Colandrea and husband Michael and Michael Sliwinski; his precious great-grandchildren: Micaela, Keira, Nora, Cole and Jack and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mieczyslaw was predeceased by his five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mieczyslaw's name to Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT 06053. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.