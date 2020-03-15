|
|
Mikolaj Tinyszin, 90, passed on March 14, 2020, with his devoted family by his side. He is predeceased by his wife, Tamara. His is survived by sons, Roman, spouse Ellen; Stefan; Mark, spouse Barbara; daughters, Vira, Olha and Kateryna. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and a sister, Anna Konik, along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 18th, from 4 to 7:30pm with a panakhyda service at 6:30pm at the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral service will be on Thursday, March 19th, starting at 9:00am at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Josephat's Ukrainian Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Glastonbury. For directions and online condolences, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020