Mildred (Harvest) Crumb, 94, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence Crumb, to whom she was married for 67 years. Born and raised in Monroe, she resided there for most of her life. She lived in Gainesville, FL, before settling in New Britain to be closer to her son and his family. During the 1950's she was an air raid warden. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Florida. Mrs. Crumb was a devoted Christian and read the bible cover to cover multiple times. She would easily recite quotes from the bible, doing so as recently as Thursday. Loving and devoted to her family, she leaves her son and daughter-in-law Edmond "Butch" and Beatrice Crumb of New Britain; two grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly Crumb and James Crane of New Britain, and Brian and Katherine Crumb of MA; great grandchildren, Michele Anderson and husband Kevin of New Britain, Winston Crumb and Brayden Crumb, both of MA; and a great great grandson Steven Anderson. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Phil Crumb and wife Claire of FL, and Jack Crumb of Naugatuck; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted caregiver Doreen. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. To share a memory with her family, please visit us a www.burritthill.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 17, 2020