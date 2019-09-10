|
|
Milton R. "Dickie" Riley, Jr., 76, of New Britain, Conn., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. He was born Oct. 29, 1942, to the late Milton R. Sr. and Vernay (Roach) Riley in Harlem, N.Y. On Dec. 8, 1965, he married Evelyn Joyce Coleman in New Britain, Conn. Milton retired as a detective from the City of New Britain Police Department after 33-years of service. One of his proudest moments as a detective, in 1992 he attended the FBI Academy for training which furthered his career in law enforcement. Prior to his career in law enforcement, he served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon retiring from New Britain Police Department, he was a security officer at King Phillips School in West Hartford, Conn., for 13-years Milton enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and coaching little league baseball for many years, which had a huge impact on many youths in New Britain. One of his biggest enjoyments was singing with his Doo-Wop group, The Crown Imperials.
Milton is survived by his wife, Evelyn J. (Coleman) Riley, his three sons, Rev. Brian K. Riley and his wife, Jill, Duane S. Riley, and Deron M. Riley, his six grandchildren, Holden Riley, Jazmin Riley, Jalen Riley, Devon Riley, Cayden Riley, all of New Britain, Conn., and D'Mitric Davis of Windsor Conn.; one great-granddaughter, Aria Riley, his brother, Michael (Butch) Riley and his wife, Judge Adele Riley of Trotwood, Ohio, his sister, Michelle (Candy) Stevens, and her husband, Earl of New Britain, Conn., his sister-in-law, Vira Riley of New Britain, Conn., his aunts, Dorothy Johnson of Miami, Fla., Madeline Roach of New York, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Milton was predeceased his brother, Gary V. Riley, his grandparents and in-laws. The Riley family would like to thank all of the Nurses in the Oncology Dept. and all of the Doctors from Starling Physicians who cared for Milton, along with The Hospital of Central Connecticut, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, and the VA Regional Office.
Homegoing Celebration for Milton will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 Crestwood Lane, New Britain, Conn., with the Rev. Samuel C. Blanks, Pastor, presiding. Burial with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill, Conn. The American flag will be presented to Milton's wife, Evelyn. Relatives and friends may call at Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church, Thursday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. To extend condolences to the Riley family or to share a memory of Milton, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019