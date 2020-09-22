Moises Ricardo Franco, 93 of New Britain, widower of the late Maria
Luisa Franco since 1997, passed away peacefully at home with his
family surrounding him. Richard was born on September 4, 1927 in
Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Maria (Gandia) Franco.
Before settling in New Britain, he was a resident of Santurce, P.R.
where he graduated from Vocational De Puerto Rico and was later
employed by the government of Puerto Rico retiring in 1997. In
addition to raising his children, Richard maintained his carrier as a
printing press operator. A light hearted man, he had a loving and gentle
nature with a great sense of humor. He was a life member of the
Knights of Colombus and helped raise funds for St. Jude's Children's
Hospital. Richard's true passion was music. He could be heard singing
his favorite Salsa songs as well as dancing to them. Richard is survived
by his three sons, Willie and his wife Cathy of Columbus, OH, Edgardo
of New Britain, and Harold and his wife Brenda of New Britain, and by
one daughter Angie and her companion Jesus of New Britain. He is also
survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces
and nephews including Joseph Franco, Felicita Fontanez, and Margarita
Ortiz. Richard's family would like to express their most sincere gratitude
to Dr. Andrews and the staff at UCONN Medical Center for the
wonderful care and comfort shown to Richard. Visiting hours for
Richard will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11:00
AM to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM in the New Britain Memorial
Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington, Ave. New Britain, CT 06053.
Richard will be laid to rest with his wife Maria in St. Raymond's
Cemetery in the Bronx, NY at a later date. To leave an online
condolence or for directions, please visitwww.newbritainsagarino.com..