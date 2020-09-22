Moises Ricardo Franco, 93 of New Britain, widower of the late MariaLuisa Franco since 1997, passed away peacefully at home with hisfamily surrounding him. Richard was born on September 4, 1927 inSanturce, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Maria (Gandia) Franco.Before settling in New Britain, he was a resident of Santurce, P.R.where he graduated from Vocational De Puerto Rico and was lateremployed by the government of Puerto Rico retiring in 1997. Inaddition to raising his children, Richard maintained his carrier as aprinting press operator. A light hearted man, he had a loving and gentlenature with a great sense of humor. He was a life member of theKnights of Colombus and helped raise funds for St. Jude's Children'sHospital. Richard's true passion was music. He could be heard singinghis favorite Salsa songs as well as dancing to them. Richard is survivedby his three sons, Willie and his wife Cathy of Columbus, OH, Edgardoof New Britain, and Harold and his wife Brenda of New Britain, and byone daughter Angie and her companion Jesus of New Britain. He is alsosurvived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many niecesand nephews including Joseph Franco, Felicita Fontanez, and MargaritaOrtiz. Richard's family would like to express their most sincere gratitudeto Dr. Andrews and the staff at UCONN Medical Center for thewonderful care and comfort shown to Richard. Visiting hours forRichard will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11:00AM to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM in the New Britain MemorialSagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington, Ave. New Britain, CT 06053.Richard will be laid to rest with his wife Maria in St. Raymond'sCemetery in the Bronx, NY at a later date. To leave an onlinecondolence or for directions, please visit