Monica C. Erickson, 89, of Avon, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 26. She was the beloved wife of Gustav W. Erickson for 67 years and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Monica was born April 29, 1931, in New Britain to the late Edmond and Agatha Carrier. She graduated from New Britain High School in 1949. Before moving to Avon in 1963, she lived in Easthampton, Mass., for seven years. Monica retired from Security-Connecticut Life Insurance Company, where she worked in accounting. She was an avid reader and longtime supporter of the Avon Public Library, a savvy card player, an accomplished ballroom dancer, and a fabulous cook. Monica was a longtime parishioner at the Church of St. Ann in Avon, where she enjoyed many years in the Bible study group.
She was a loving and kind person and above all cherished the time she spent with her family. Monica was always looking for the next opportunity to spoil her two granddaughters, who knew her as Nana. They could count on Monica to be well- stocked with their favorite soda or snack whenever they visited her home.
In addition to her husband, Monica is survived by two sons, James Erickson of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Glenn Erickson and his wife, Margaret, of Simsbury; two granddaughters, Kimberly Van Tongeren and her husband, Alex, of Old Lyme and Jennifer Erickson of Farmington; a great-grandson, Henry Van Tongeren of Old Lyme; a brother and a sister, Robert Carrier of Kensington and Rita Kelly of New Britain. Monica was preceded in death by an infant son, Keith, and two brothers, Albert Carrier and Raoul Carrier.
A memorial service and celebration of Monica's life are planned for a later date at St. Ann's Church. Carmon Funeral Home – Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To share memories or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.