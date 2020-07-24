Muriel W. Scoler died in Richmond, VA four days before her 99th birthday. She was born and raised in Stamford, CT and attended the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford.
She leaves three daughters and three sons-in-law (Leslie and Stephen Walden of Atlanta, Georgia, Debra and David Gardner of Richmond, Virginia and Verna and Howard Siegel of Estero, Florida) as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Hortense W. Martin of Stamford, Connecticut. Muriel's husband, Jerome A. Scoler, died in 1999.
Muriel and Jerome were co-founders of Temple Sinai in Newington, Connecticut.
She was a long-time educator in Connecticut. Before moving to Richmond Ms. Scoler served in the Stamford and Newington, Connecticut school systems for more than 35 years, first as a teacher and later as chair of the Newington High School social studies department. After retiring in 1985 she was elected to the Newington school board where she served for 12 years, including two terms as chair.
She was later active in the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and served as president for two years.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Muriel W and Jerome A Scoler Endowment Fund of Temple Sinai, 41 West Hartford Rd., Newington, CT 06111 (sinaict.org
) in Newington or to an organization of the donor's choice.
