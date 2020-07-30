Nancy Ann (Hayden) Drooff, 91, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 26, after a short illness. Prior to moving to Annapolis last year, she lived in Plymouth Massachusetts for 25 years. Born and raised in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (McNabb) Hayden. She was predeceased by her husband Gerd Drooff in 2018. Nancy attended Lasell University in Auburndale, Massachusetts and received a BS in Education from Central Connecticut State College. She used that degree to teach elementary school in Washington, DC. She was a wonderful wife and mother and pursued many interests such as painting, traveling and anything that involved flowers and gardening. Her true love was spending time with her family and loved ones. Mrs. Drooff is survived by her three sons: Peter Drooff and his wife Patricia of Chicago, Illinois, Michael Drooff and his wife Marilyn of Quechee, Vermont and Eric Drooff and his wife Leah of Annapolis, Maryland. Her beloved grandchildren Connor and Caroline (Carly), Else and Julia and Caley and Collin. She is also survived by Mary (Toni) Durkee and William (Bill) Hayden, Jr, along with many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. She was predeceased by brother Richard Hayden. As she raised her family, she lived in Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Hilversum, The Netherlands; and Louisville, Kentucky; in addition to New Britain. In later years, she intently followed the exploits of her cherished grandchildren. Nancy will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, stubborn Irish strength, and lifelong sweet tooth. A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy will be held on Saturday August 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Campus), 100 Wightman Rd, New Britain, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley Street, New Britain. Unfortunately, due to public health restrictions, these events must be limited to immediate family members and small number of close family friends. Farrell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.