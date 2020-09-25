Nancy J. (Church) Bokoske, 81, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died on September 16, 2020 following a long illness.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, C. Kevin Bokoske; a daughter, Sharon Teitelbaum of

Arlington, VA; a son, Douglas Bokoske (Mary) of Portland, OR; grandchildren Drew Teitelbaum, Caroline

Teitelbaum, Jill Teitelbaum, Jonathan Teitelbaum, Charlie Bokoske, Iris Bokoske; and many nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Condon and brother Jack Church. A native of Framingham, MA, she was the oldest child of Kenneth R. Church and Mary C. (Fee) Church.

She lived for many years in Bristol, CT, then Memphis, TN, and finally settled in Fort Lauderdale. A natural leader with a sharp wit, Nanny, as she was affectionately called by her family, was fiercely loyal

and could light up any room she walked into. Her holiday meals were legendary, and she truly loved

entertaining her family and sharing her gift for laughter. A private memorial service was held for the

family. Arrangements were under Fred Hunter's Downtown Fort Lauderdale Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store