Nancy J. (Coates) Suski, 81, of Niantic, CT and previously of Lyme and Southington, passed away
peacefully after a long illness on Monday, March 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stanley J. Suski; and by her children Marcia (Silvio)
Neville of Niantic and Jay (Renee Bauer) Suski of Durham, as well as her brother, James Coates
of Terryville, Grandchildren: Laura (Hugo) Lima de Souza, Mark Neville, Kendall Suski, Emerson
Suski, Aiden Suski, Ethan Berman, and newborn great grandson, Ian Scott Lima de Souza.
She was preceded in death by her son, Scott R. Swanson, her parents Cyril and Jean Coates, her
sisters Ginger St. John and Gail Ryan, and by her first husband, Russell B. Swanson.
What Nancy enjoyed most in life was her family; her husband, children, and grandchildren.
They were the lights of her life and she reveled in their every accomplishment. Nancy was an
avid crocheter and crocheted numerous afghans for her family. The Christmas of 2018, she
crocheted an afghan for each grandchild and her last afghans were crocheted for her new great
grandson.
Nancy's family would like to sincerely thank the ICU staff at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
and Vitas Hospice Care for her care in her final days, Dr. Suresh D'Mello for over 20 years of her
medical care and being a very good listener, Drs. Donka, Goldberg, and Manthous for her elder
care, and for Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation of Niantic, and the wonderfully caring staff
on the first floor rehabilitation unit and the second floor long-term living unit for their patient
and kind attention to her needs and wants and for their constant, unwavering support and care
to Stanley and to our entire family. Bridebrook has been her home with Stanley for the past 2
years and 3 months and we couldn't be more blessed to have found you. Thank you from the
bottom of our hearts.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9-11 am and a Celebration of Life will
held at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street, Southington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Connecticut Chapter of the National
Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112
For online condolences and directions please www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 12, 2020