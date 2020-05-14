|
Nathaniel Allen of New Britain, born August 18th 1950, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the son of the predeceased Donald Allen Sr. & Wynell Allen. Brother to Donald Allen Jr., James Allen & Janet Newton. Father of 5, including his predeceased son Marcus D. Henry, while survived by his sons Nathaniel Allen, William Henry & daughters Cirrisa Henry & Latoya Harrison. The grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, with many nieces & nephews. He was also known as 'Kissing Nate' by his cousins, was an amazing & hard worker for many years including working for Fafnir Bearing for over 10 years! He will always be remembered as a loving, caring individual who always had a big heart. Services will be held in the near future. Our family will keep everyone informed.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 14, 2020