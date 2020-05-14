Home

To be announced at a later date

Nathaniel Allen


1950 - 2020
Nathaniel Allen Obituary
Nathaniel Allen of New Britain, born August 18th 1950, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the son of the predeceased Donald Allen Sr. & Wynell Allen. Brother to Donald Allen Jr., James Allen & Janet Newton. Father of 5, including his predeceased son Marcus D. Henry, while survived by his sons Nathaniel Allen, William Henry & daughters Cirrisa Henry & Latoya Harrison. The grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, with many nieces & nephews. He was also known as 'Kissing Nate' by his cousins, was an amazing & hard worker for many years including working for Fafnir Bearing for over 10 years! He will always be remembered as a loving, caring individual who always had a big heart. Services will be held in the near future. Our family will keep everyone informed.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 14, 2020
