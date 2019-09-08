|
A loving wife, mother, friend, Natividad Vargas entered the arms of her heavenly father on Sept. 5, 2019.
Natividad was the daughter of late Mariano Castillo and Elvira Colon. She is survived by her sister, Monsa Estrada, and predeceased by her 12 brothers and sisters. Natividad is survived by her husband of 51 years, Norberto Vargas, and her three wonderful children; Jose Vargas, Natividad Delrio and Deborah Ortega. She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Beth Vargas, and sons-in-law, Hector Delrio and Sergio Ortega. Natividad was a loving grandmother to Kimberly, Joshua, Justin, Damien, Kayla, Gabriella, Sergio and Victoria.
In addition to her family, Natividad leaves behind her lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Christian Pentecostal Church, 119 W. Main St., New Britain, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019