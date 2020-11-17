Neil Richard Santacroce, 71, of Plainville, left his family and friends unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Born in New Britain on Aug. 15, 1949, Neil was the older of two sons to the late John A. and Edith (Fragola) Santacroce. A lifelong resident, he was a graduate of Plainville High School. A family of dedication and patriotism, Neil followed in his father's footsteps, and enlisted in the US Army immediately following high school. He voluntarily served two tours of duty during Vietnam for which he received many commendations and awards, including the Army Commendation Award with Valor and the Bronze Star with Valor. Upon returning home, he worked tirelessly for General Electric for 35 years.
A life of selflessness and generosity, Neil gave wholeheartedly to his country, his family and his friends with constant and quiet acts of love. He was meticulous with his home, his yard and his possessions, and had a wittiness that was relished by those around him. A man of strong faith, he was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church, as well as the VFW Post #574. His legacy of love and kindness will forever be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.
He leaves his brother, Gary; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who enjoyed his company and friendship.
Neil's love for his country and fellow veterans may be remembered with contributions to the House of Heroes Conn., 3342 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 or www.HOHCT.org.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Neil's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Family and friends may gather prior to the mass on Saturday, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com.