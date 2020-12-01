Nello Volpe of Plainville was born in Pettorano, Italy on July 6, 1929. From a young age, he was responsible for caring for farm animals, fruit trees, and vegetable gardens on a 1-1/2 acre farm that sustained him and his mother. Though life was difficult, he remembered the beauty of the countryside all his life. As a teenager, he and his mother faced dire circumstances as a result of the war. In 1943 they were forced to leave their home for a time after it was seized by troops. He left for the U.S. at the age of 16, and arrived in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 2, 1947. The next day, he started work in a bakery. This was the first step toward a life-long legacy of hard work. In 1952 he left for the Korean War, and served in the Army until 1954. He was positioned close to the front lines, and was recognized for his skills in mortar firing and gunnery. During his service, he advanced to the rank of Staff Sergeant, and earned The Bronze Star, The Combat Infantry Badge, The Korean Service Medal, The United Nations Service Medal, and The National Defense Service Medal. After returning from Korea, he reconnected with his soon-to-be wife, Laura Volpe, and they were married in Sulmona, Italy on April 24, 1955. They arrived in America later that year. Nello worked as a machinist for Marlin Rockwell from 1950 to 1987. He then worked for The Shuttle Meadow Country Club for 28 years, where he put to use many of his self-taught skills in remodeling, maintenance and repair work. During his time there, he formed many lifelong friendships. Deeply connected to his Italian heritage, yet proud to be American, he was devoted to his family. Throughout his life, Nello embodied strength and a self-reliant spirit. His desire to conquer home improvements led him to serve as plumber, electrician, carpenter, auto mechanic, furniture refinisher, wine-maker, gardener, and inventor to his family. More than his accomplishments, his greatest characteristics were his humility, kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. In addition to his wife, Laura, Nello is survived by his children, Ann Volpe and James Volpe, his daughter-in-law Laura Volpe, and his grandchildren Ethan and Claire, who were the light of his life. We will treasure him forever. Services with Military honors were private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.