Nicholas "Nick" Magnano
Nicholas "Nick" Magnano, 68, left this world peacefully on July 8th, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren after a long battle with cancer. Nick was born in Priolo, Sicily and came to the United States when he was eight years old. His family settled in New Britain, CT, where he grew up and attended E.C. Goodwin Technical High School. In 1976, he moved to Central Louisiana and remained until his death. He is preceded in death by his parents Luigi and Sarafina Magnano of New Britain, CT and his grandson John Michael Wynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Williams Magnano of Pineville, LA; two sons, Nicholas Magnano of Woodworth and his wife Marlene, James Chaudoir of Mary Ester, FL and his wife Mary; three daughters, Jennifer Wynn of Alexandria, LA, Danielle Gunter of Deville, LA, and Nicole "Coco" Anthony and her husband Ian of Pineville, LA. He was "Poppee" to his nine grandchildren who were his pride and joy; Tyler & Matthew Magnano, Lexi Wynn, Cody & Beau Gunter, Adalyn & Cohen Chaudoir, Remi Clare & Rubi Belle Anthony. He is also survived by three sisters, Nella Balurdi of Riverside, CA, Maria Boutin of Rocky Hill, CT, Connie DiDomenico and her husband Angelo of Kensington, CT, who was also his best friend from childhood; and one brother Paul Magnano and his wife Norma of New Britain, CT. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who he cherished. He played semi-professional soccer for the Italian League in CT. He was elected to the Connecticut High School Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements as a high school athlete. He was a long-time soccer referee, serving as State Referee Chairman for Louisiana Soccer Association, also served as a State Instructor, and State Assessor for many years. Soccer was always a big part of his life. Nick was a master electrician and taught 29 years at the Central Louisiana Technical and Community College. He mentored many young electricians. He also owned an electrical contracting business, Stallion Electric. Nick was known for his honesty, fairness, and excellent work ethic. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Nick's memory to Halo House Foundation at 2940 Corder St., Houston, TX 77054; or Shepherd's Pie at P. O. Box 202, Libuse, LA 71348 or their direct link at https://www.shepherdspie.net/donations-in-memory-of. Our family was so blessed by these organizations. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and Stem Cell Team at MD Anderson; Dr. Abi Rasheed and staff at HOLC, and all family and friends who supported us on this journey. "Go rest high on that mountain, your time here on Earth is done" Services were held on July 13th, in Pineville, LA.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
July 13, 2020
I had the honor of knowing and working with Nick for several years while at the technical college. He was extremely helpful to me during my time there and had a passion for his work! One of the best guys you'd ever want to meet. Heaven has gained a great man and my prayers are with the family.
Jason Parks
Coworker
