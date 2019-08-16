|
Nicholas Sgro, 63, of Kensington, passed away on August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Britain, to the late Joseph and Yolanda (Penna) Sgro. Nick was a service manager at Konover Residential Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna (Nicolini) Sgro; step-daughter, Jenifer Chmura McDavid; granddaughter, Kiana McDavid; sister, Antoinette Sgro Fish and her husband, Ralph; brother, David Sgro and his wife, Fran; nephew, Brian Fish, and Sarah McGlone; niece, Karen Burke and her husband, John; cousin, Diane Becker, and Frank; sister-in-law, Gloria Lagosz and her husband, Walter; niece, Marlo Lagosz and her fiancé, Bryson Burse; great-niece, Adalynn Burse; brother-in-law, Marc Nicolini; aunts, Jennie Manno, Maria Penna, Fiorina DeLuca in Italy, many cousins, and his dear friend of many years, Debra Karvoski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at St Ann's Church, North St., New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Friends and family may call Monday, Aug. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the Burritt Hill Funeral Home, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.burritthill.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019