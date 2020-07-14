Nicola Cassarino, 90, of New Britain, passed away Sunday, July 12, surrounded by his beloved wife, Rosalia (Crisafulli) Cassarino and nieces, Roseann Arcari, Betsy London, Angela Santoro and Jennifer Kelly. Born November 22, 1929 in Italy to the late Carmelo and Aliano (Santa) Cassarino. Nicola moved to the United States in 1968, where he met and married his beautiful wife.
Nicola enjoyed cooking, bowling and being with his family. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife, going to the beach in Westbrook and leisurely days fishing on their boat.
Nicola leaves his loving wife Rosalie; they were married for 52 years and he was the love of her life. He also leaves behind his sisters, Adele and Lina Cassarino in Italy; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Francesco Cassarino.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 5-7pm and Friday, July 17, at 10am at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, 98 Franklin Square, New Britain, at 11am, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Anyone attending services or church, must wear face coverings. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/