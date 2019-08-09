|
|
Nicolina (Fraietta) Costa, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019. Nicolina was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Costa. She was born in Cardinale (CZ) Calabria, Italy, on Dec. 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Teresa (DeFazio) Fraietta. She was a New Britain resident for 49 years. Nicolina enjoyed cooking, making bread, pizza, and biscotti and even more she loved sharing it with her family and friends, no one ever left empty-handed. She was an avid fan of her favorite Italian soccer team, Juventus.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Fernando and Maria Costa of Kensington, and Nicola and Stefania Costa of Clermont, Fla., and a sister-in-law, Grazia Fraietta of New Britain. Nicolina leaves five grandchildren, Rosanna (Costa) Zup and her husband, Todd of Kensington, Dominic Costa and his wife, Melissa of Berlin, Marc Costa of Milford, Alessandra Costa and her husband, Ryan Steadman of Southington, Jessica (Costa) Youssef and her husband, Dr. Ninous Youssef of Winter Garden, Fla. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Domenic and Marco Scarano, Jenna and Matthew Zup, Silas, Lily, and Sadie Youssef. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers, Salvatore Fraietta and Giuseppe Fraietta. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Rapid Recovery of Newington and Hospice by Masonic care for their compassion and care.
Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to . To share memories with the family please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019