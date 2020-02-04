|
Noella (Charette) Daigle, 84, passed away peacefully at 2 am Sunday February 2nd, 2020 after a long battle with illness. She is survived by: her son, Steven Daigle and wife Susan; her son, James Daigle and companion Linda; her daughter Debra Mucci and husband Patrick; her daughter Lisa Daigle; and her daughter Karen Daigle. She was predeceased by: her husband of 63 years, Elbridge Daigle; her son Lester Daigle; and her brothers Herman, Nelson, and Richard Charette.
The beloved woman known as "Nana" also leaves behind grandchildren: Adam Daigle, Maria Soto, Sara Bliss, Crystal Pearcy-Blowers, Jennifer Barone, Eric Daigle, "Little" Noella Daigle, Renee Moitoza, Holly Philbrick, Ariel Follansbee, Ryan Mucci, and 14 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way.
The daughter of Leo and Margaret (Madore) Charette, she was born in Fort Kent, Maine, where she would marry her husband in 1953. She was a long-time resident of New Britain before moving to Berlin. She worked at Sherri Cup in Kensington and was a caretaker first and foremost, making a home for her large family as they needed one. She loved potatoes (spuds), fiddleheads, Thanksgiving pies, singers Hank Williams and Loretta Lynn, movies on the Hallmark Channel, the Waltons, the Golden Girls, afternoon soap operas, the smell of lavender and the woods, blue hydrangeas, and boiled dinners surrounded by her family. She was a loving person who will be missed by many.
Everyone is requested to go directly to St. Paul Church in Kensington at 10:00 A.M. on February 5, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial for Noella. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, in Berlin. To share memories of Noella with her family please visit, www.Berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 4, 2020