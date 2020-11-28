1/1
Norma (Vance) Harris
Norma (Vance) Harris, 88, wife of the late Arthur H. ""Archie"" Harris, Jr. (who died May 31, 2020), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Madlyn (Plude) and Walter Vance, she was a lifelong resident. Norma was an avid golfer as a member of the Shuttle Meadow Country Club and was a parishioner of St. Maurice Church. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved any occasion when she could be together with her family. Thanksgiving, and especially Christmas, were favorite times for her, when she enjoyed surrounding herself with the family she loved so much. Her smile and her warmth will be missed by everyone who knew her. Norma is survived by her children Vance and Sally Harris of Wethersfield, Suzie and Kevin McCabe of Berlin, Tricia Harris and Betty Bourret of Smithfield, R.I., Paul and Ellen Harris of Unionville, Philip and Jenny Harris of Burlington, N.C. and Amy and Peter Ponte of Beaufort, S.C. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Therese Ann and her brother Ronald Vance. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Road, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. The family would like to thank the nurses of Hartford Healthcare at Home for their compassionate care of Norma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church)
November 28, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
