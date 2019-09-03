|
Norma (Berry) Wallace, 94, of Kensington, widow of John W. Wallace, Jr., passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Carl and Bertha (Danielson) Berry, she lived in Kensington since 1977. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1943, she attended Bryant College and worked at Stan Chem in East Berlin. Norma was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Wallace and his wife, Janice, of The Villages, Fla.; and Donald Wallace and his wife, Lori, of Newington; two daughters, Anne Ziegler and her husband, Richard, of New Britain; and Jane Meigs and her husband, Jim, of Newington; a brother, C. Daniel Berry in Florida; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Norma was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Berry.
Funeral services are Saturday, 10 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9 a.m., until the time of the service. Donations in her memory may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019