|
|
Norman Earle Schneider, 87, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain after a lengthy illness. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of the late Alex Schneider and Frieda (Rechenberg) DesMarais. Norman joined the US Marine Corps and served in active duty as a gunner during the Korea War. After recovering from injuries at Bethesda Naval Hospital, he was discharged and returned home. He was employed by New Britain Transportation and Dattco as a driver, doing both local and long distance trips. He later worked as a salesperson for Magson Uniforms. While working at Magson, he was recognized for his decisive action when a vehicle caught fire, and he was instrumental in saving all of the vehicle contents. After retirement, he enjoyed working at the New Britain Senior Center where he made many friends. The last few years of his life where spent coping with various medical issues. Norm was a confirmed member of St. John Lutheran Church in New Britain and a member of the Marine Corp League.
Norman is survived by his sister, Beverly Kukuck and his extended family. Norm enjoyed attending all family gatherings with his extended family, picnics, weddings and especially Christmas.
Funeral services were private. Burial with military honors was in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 295 Arch Street, New Britain, CT 06051.
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 27, 2019