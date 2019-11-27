Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map

Norman Morin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norman Morin Obituary
Norman Morin, 87, of New Britain, passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Governor's House in Simsbury. He was born on June 14, 1932 and was the son of the late Donat and Clara (Bare) Morin.

Norman served our country during the Korean War in the US Army. He had been employed by City Alignment of New Britain for 50 Years, retiring at the age of 83.

Norman is survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Sofia of Plantsville, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Mina Donas and three brothers, Paul, Gilman and Clarence Morin.

Memorial calling hours will be on Monday December 2nd from 5-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St in Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -