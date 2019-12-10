|
Nunzio Calafiore, 95, of Bristol, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, died peacefully December
8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Calafiore. Born on
March 25, 1924, in Solarino, Sicily, he was the youngest of four children. The son of the late
Maria (Giliberto) and Pasquale Calafiore.
He moved to the United States in 1947. He was employed at Stanley Works in New Britain,
Connecticut for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Generale Ameglio Civic
Association and of St. Ann Church. He was instrumental in bringing other family members to
the United States and always ready to help friends and family, as they established new lives, in
a brand new country.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Pietro, Salvatore, and Concetto. He is survived by his sons
Patrick Calafiore and wife Paula of Bristol, Paul Calafiore and wife Shirley of Berlin, Robert
Calafiore and partner Julian Bazalar of West Hartford and daughter Nancy Barbagallo and
husband David, of Berlin. Seven grandchildren, Jennifer Boutot, James, Ashley, and Carley
Calafiore, Nina, Ava and Olivia Barbagallo and two great grandchildren, Carissa and Emilyn
Boutot. And by many loving nieces and nephews, both here and in Italy.
He was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will forever be missed.
He was a master gardener, endlessly resourceful and had a fix for everything. He spent
hundreds of hours helping his children get through school, build homes of their own and begin
their own journeys in life. His passion for soccer was inexhaustible. His generosity stretched far
beyond his immediate family, giving support to those who needed it. Many will remember him
for his incredible head of wavy hair, his beautiful rosy cheeks and his soulful eyes.
Calling hours will be Thursday, December 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home, 411 South Main Street, New Britain. Funeral Services will be on Friday, December 13 at
9:00 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, followed by the funeral liturgy at 10:00 AM as St.
Ann Church, New Britain. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To send a tribute
or share a memory with the family, please go to www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 10, 2019