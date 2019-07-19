|
|
Olympia Cintron, 81, of New Britain, wife of Antonio Cintron, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, she was a New Britain resident since 1960 and was a member of Triumph Church.
Surviving is her husband, Antonio Cintron; four children, Anthony Cintron, Edwin Cintron, Nirma Rios, and Axsel Cintron; a brother, Carlos Torres; a sister, Petra Torres; 10 grandchildren, Amber, Sabrina, Cameron, Jasmine, Sarah, Noah, Jose, Priscilla, Axsel Jr., and Evan; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at Iglesia Cristo Redentor, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Olympia with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 19 to July 22, 2019