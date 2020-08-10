Orlando "PeeWee" Baldwin, Sr., 78, of New Britain, CT passed away at home peacefully August 5, 2020. Orlando was born in Elba, Alabama on May 29, 1942 and was the son of the late Roy Sr., and Octavie (Williams) Baldwin. He eventually left Alabama and traveled to Connecticut where he met and married his wife Nellie. Orlando worked at The Fafnir Bearing Company for over twenty+ years. He loved to play softball as a pitcher and short stop position. Orlando also loved to take vacation trips with his family. He was a true die hard New York Yankees fan. Orlando was a devoted husband and loving father to his family and he will be missed.
Orlando is survived by his three children Natalie Alston and her husband Robert, Serenia Baldwin all of New Britain, CT and Orlando Baldwin, Jr. of AZ, his five sisters, Izzie Mae Baldwin of Enterprise, AL, Gladys Davis of Montgomery, AL, Annie Mae Faulk of Cincinnati, OH, Endale White of VA, Geraldine Smith of Ossining, NY and his two brothers John Baldwin of Cincinnati, OH, and William Baldwin of Enterprise, AL., his five grandchildren Christopher Thomas, Khyre Alston, Orlando Baldwin, III, Jasmyn Alston and Savion Alston. Orlando was predeceased by his loving wife Nellie Fort Baldwin married for forty-eight years and his brother Roy Baldwin, Jr.
A Celebration of Orlando's life will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Baldwin family or to share a memory of Orlando, please visit SHAKER-FUNERALHOME.COM