|
|
Oscar L. Ashford, 86, of New Britain, widower of Patricia (Buzzell) Ashford, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Avon Health Center.
Born in LaGrange, Ga., he was a New Britain resident since 1960. Oscar worked as a tour bus driver for New Britain Transportation for 20 years until 1987, when he became an independent contractor for Sears, and later founded Connecticut Downspout & Gutter Co.. Oscar was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in New Britain.
Surviving Oscar is one son, Albert B. "A.B." Ashford, formerly of New Britain; seven stepchildren, including Elaine Blackburn of New Britain; three brothers; five sisters; a granddaughter, Cheleis Ashford of Florida; many step-grandchildren including Marc Davis and Quinton Davis; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019