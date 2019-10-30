|
|
Paolino Oliva, 88, beloved husband of Gaetana (Maiorca) Oliva, of New Britain, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 30,2019.
He was born in Solarino, Italy, and was a resident of New Britain for over 60 years. Paolino was a retiree of Stanley Works and also held an E-2 electrical license for many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and tinkering in his garage. He was a member of St. Maurice Church.
He is also survived and will be dearly missed by his children; Robert Oliva of Southington, Tina Airo and husband, Angelo, of Southington and Lina Cultrera and her husband, Salvatore, of E. Berlin; a daughter-in-law, Vita Oliva of Newington; his ten grandchildren, Paul, Anthony, Tianna, Angela, Stephanie, Christine, Rosanna, Sebastian, Salvatore and Paolo; a brother, Joseph and Gina Oliva of Newington; sister-in-law, Maria (Barbagallo) Oliva, extended family in Italy, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two sons, Conrad and Richard Oliva, one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services will begin Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 9 a.m., at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., in New Britain, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m., at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Church of St. Maurice, 100 Wightman Rd., in New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. For directions or online condolences, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019