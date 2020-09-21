"Loving mother, grandmother and sister"
Mrs. Paraskevi "Vivi" Vickie (Tsekoura) Montzolis, 65, of 40 Fox Run Road, Waterbury, entered into the gates of Heaven on Thursday September 17, 2020 in the presence of her loving family and close friends in the comfort of her home.
Vickie was born in Aeghion, Greece on October 30, 1954, daughter of the late Ioannis and Chrisoula (Papadimitriou) Tsekoura. She settled to Waterbury from Greece September 19, 1973. She was the owner and proprietor of Town and Country Pizza in New Britain for the past 25 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Waterbury. She enjoyed traveling and photography.
Vickie was predeceased by her husband, Antonios Monzolis in 2016 and her daughter, Maria J. (Montzolis) Cobena in 2008. Vickie leaves to honor and cherish her memory; her son, Andrew Montzolis of Waterbury; sister, Dina Tsekoura of Aeghion, Greece; 2 grandsons, Alexander Cobena of Willimantic and Ioannis Cobena of Montville; son-in-law, Gustavo Cobena of Montville, sister-in-law, Fotini Terzis of Newington and several nieces and their families.
Arrangements: A funeral service will be held Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 937 Chase Parkway Waterbury. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling Hour will be held Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Brookside Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home 200 Benson Road Middlebury. A Trisigion service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Vickie's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142
Memphis, TN 38148
For more info or to send an on-line condolence, please visit www.brooksidememorial.com