Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Patricia (Stevens) Barrett

Patricia (Stevens) Barrett Obituary
Patricia (Stevens) Barrett, 84, of Kensington, widow of Rodney R. Barrett, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Earle and Helen (Davis) Stevens. Patricia was a Kensington resident since 1963 and was formerly employed at Northeast Utilities. Pat enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, shopping for jewelry, and reading in her sunroom. She had a fondness for devil dogs, pocket knives, and Diet Coke from McDonald's.
Surviving are a son, Dale R. Barrett of Kensington; a daughter, Sharon King and her husband Ronnie of Kensington; and two brothers, Bruce Stevens of Portland and Rodger Stevens of Tolland.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Pat with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 9, 2020
