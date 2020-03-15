|
Patricia (Coyle) Grega, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, February 26th, 2020.
Patricia was born September 19, 1939, to Francis and Jenny (Buden) Coyle. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen J. Grega.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Laura Grega and Nancy Beegan. She was predeceased with a very heavy heart by her son Stevie and daughter Susie.
Patrica leaves behind her sister Linda Cordonier, her brother Roger Coyle, and his wife Patricia, sister(s)-in-law Jane Coyle and Helen Siegel. One surviving brother-in-law, Stan Grega.
She was predeceased by her sister Peggy (Margaret), Raymond Roden, brother William Coyle and brother-in-law Dallas Cordonier.
She leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews whom she cherished, including a very special Godson, Timothy Roden.
Patricia also leaves behind several cousins she loved so dearly.
As much as Patricia loved, all she knew and touched loved her in return and she will be forever missed.
A Catholic Mass will be held in her honor Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11 am at St. Joseph's Church, 195 S. Main St. New Britain, CT 06051.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020