1/1
Patricia Jean (Coughlin) Gineo
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jean (Coughlin) Gineo, age 88, passed away at home in New Britain, CT on July 21, 2020. Pat was born May 27, 1932, in Hartford, CT. Her parents were the late Matthew Coughlin, Margaret Welles, and stepfather Arthur Welles. She attended Buckley High School, graduating in 1950. Pat was married to the late Salvatore Gineo, her husband of 68 years. She worked very hard throughout her lifetime, including at the Olympia Diner and Pratt and Whitney, all the while exemplifying the importance of a strong work ethic and the sacrifice necessary to nurture and raise her five children. These are just two of the core values she instilled in her family legacy. Without exception, she was the anchor that tied together the closely-knit family that she and her husband created and cherished. She strengthened the bonds of her family and offered wisdom and compassion during the countless years spent closely with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The strength of her legacy extended far beyond her family. Through the years, she established many deep-rooted friendships with her New Britain and Old Lyme neighbors, who have become family. She touched a seemingly endless number of hearts with her kind spirit and welcoming nature. Her homes were full of love, comfort, and traditions that remained constant for anyone who came through her doors. Most remembered and treasured will be the Sunday dinners and summers spent at the beloved family cottage in Old Lyme. You could always count on great food, drinks, laughs, and homemade cookies. Pat loved to be around people and looked forward to watching UConn Huskies basketball, her monthly "ladies' night" and going to The Maple Cafe every St. Patrick's Day. Her ultimate accomplishment in life was the joy and fulfillment of watching her family grow.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Wayne and Ann Gineo, Donna and Dennis Goodrich, Gary Gineo, Linda and Bruce Larson, and Greg and Tammy Gineo. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren; Keith, Greg, and Michael Goodrich, Thomas Larson and Jessica Gagliardi, Brian Gineo, Elizabeth Emmons, and Laura Carlson, Jonathan Gineo, and Nicole Garcarz, Christopher and Sarah Gineo. Also, she leaves her first cousins James and Fleurette Belote, the spouses of her grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren with three more on the way, extended family, and friends.
Patricia was truly a remarkable woman, the perfect combination of strength, warmth, kindness, laughter, and love. Memories of her will last forever and she will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.
Visitation hours, services, and burial will remain private for the immediate family, but others are welcome to a funeral liturgy which will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/. For online messages, please visit www.newbritiansagarino.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 24, 2020
To the Gineo family,
So sorry to read of the passing of Pat. She was amazing with her huge family. A lot of action at that cottage!!! We on Swan Ave. watched your kids grow from little kids to parents. She will be missed.
Gail Melluzzo
July 24, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Keeping the Gineo family in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa (Diorio) Caron
Lisa
Friend
July 24, 2020
I'll never forget Pat. She was a warm, loving person and so much fun to be around. I've known her since I was young girl, she lived nextdoor to my uncle Tommy. I thought of her often throughout the years.
Sue LaCapruccia Wheaton
Friend
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kevin E McCall
Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences to Gary, Linda and the entire Gineo family and tremendous wealth of friends, in the loss of your beloved Mother.
Carol Bisson Lucey
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Aunt Pat you will be truly missed, you have been a part of my life for 68 years. I will miss our phone calls, your great Christmas cookies, and times I got to stay and visit you when I came up to visit. I Love and will miss you very much.
Carol Ann
Carol Ann Sparveri
Family
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Finger
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved