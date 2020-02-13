|
|
Patricia Mary Grace Coughlin, 65, of Plainville and Middletown, died Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. She was born in Hartford, daughter of Thomas and Dorothea "Dot" (Flannigan) Coughlin. Patricia was a Registered Nurse, having worked for Cedarcrest in Newington and retired from the State of Connecticut in 2009. She enjoyed retirement spending her time traveling and with family and friends. She is survived by her brother, James Coughlin of Austin, TX, sister, Marianne Kullback of San Diego, long-time companion, Wayne Corvo of Gig Harbor, WA, nieces and nephew, Alison, Kullback, Daniel Kullback, Nicole Kullback, and Breauna Gallant-Coughlin. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Thomas B. Coughlin. Funeral services will be held on Friday February 14th at 1 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, Middletown. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 13, 2020