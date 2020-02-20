|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, and friend, Patrick "Pat" Goodwin, who left this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 of natural causes. Pat was a lifelong New Britain resident, born to Dr. John F. Goodwin and Pauline (Coady) Goodwin on July 14, 1974. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Martha Goodwin and her partner Richard Wagner, Jessica Goodwin, John Goodwin and his wife Rosemary, Mary (Goodwin) Hawk and her husband Jim Hawk. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Kaleigh, Jackie and Marta Maietta, Claudine Coppola, Cassidy, Erin and Jack Goodwin, and Madison and Alexis Hawk. He was blessed to have Sheri Yorker as a partner by his side for the past 9 years; she has given him unyielding love and support. If a man's wealth is judged by friendships, Pat passed as one of the wealthiest of men. He met many of his friends in elementary school, creating a tight bond, the "Hard Hittin' New Britain Crew" have been together for over 30 years, on the golf course, fishing and skiing whenever given the opportunity: never following the rules, but always laughing and living life to the fullest. He loved to taunt his buddies before each round of golf, on how badly he was going to beat them, before the first ball was even hit. He will also be remembered by the many fishing terms he coined such as "Cy Gaffney method" which was to just throw out the lure and sit back. Pat's laid-back personality and infectious smile will be greatly missed.
Pat was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed, a life taken too soon, but not forgotten by all that he touched. Pat was able to fit 80 years of living into his 45 years. Please join us to celebrate his life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain, from 11am to 1pm. This will be an informal gathering, golf or fishing attire preferred. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rushford Treatment Center in Middletown, CT. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 20, 2020