Paul Burgio was born on October 15, 1936 in Solarino, Sicily. He was one of four children of the late Santo Burgio and Concetta DiMauro. His love of life, family, and friends was apparent in everything he did. His passion and love of soccer led him to become a goalie for a local team where he enjoyed many years of competition and comradery, making lifelong friends in the process. Everyone knew his name.
In November of 1955, Paul immigrated to the United States where he met the love of his life, Fina Nicotera. He married her on June 17, 1961 at St Ann's Church in New Britain, Connecticut. He was a tailor by trade and became the alterations manager for many years at Lord & Taylor located at Westfarms Mall. He was extremely talented in his craft and it became common for local celebrities to ask for him by name. He would go on to open his own tailor shop as well.
Paul was extremely proud of his heritage and, upon his arrival to the USA, joined the Generale Ameglio Civic Association of New Britain. He would stop daily at the club to enjoy his espresso, engage in animated sport conversations and play popular card games of Briscola, Scopa and Scala Quaranta which inevitably resulted in epic battles. He always fulfilled the several administrative positions he voluntarily assumed with a great sense of responsibility. He was the auditing officer of the club for many years and an integral part of every single committee organizing social events. Paul was always a dedicated and loyal member of the club and as recognition of his service he was given the "Man of The Year" award not once but twice, an honor held in the highest regard by Paul and the members of the Generale Ameglio.
In 2013, he traded in his winter boots for a pair of sandals as he and Fina retired and moved to Florida. He loved the Sunshine State where he passed away after a short period of illness. He is predeceased by his parents his sister Giuseppina and husband Carmelo Burgio, and his brother Franco and wife Ermanna along with their twin daughters Fiorella and Fabrizia Burgio. He is survived by his loving wife Fina, his sister Maria Burgio, and his brother in law Carlo and wife Judy Nicotera. He is also survived by all of his beloved nieces and nephews both here and abroad. An incredibly devoted family man and friend, Paul will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 29, 2020