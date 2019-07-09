Paul DelCegno, 64, of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home. Paul was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa DelCegno. He was a partner in DelCegno Threading Co. Paul was a hard worker, who was kind, caring, and generous to his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his three brothers, John DelCegno of New Britain, Conn., Carl DelCegno and his wife, Verna of Kensington, Conn., and Marc DelCegno of New Britain, Conn., his nephew, Joe DelCegno of Berlin, Conn., and his niece, Lisa DelCegno of South Norwalk, Conn.

A Private Committal Service for Paul will be held at St. Mary Chapel Mausoleum, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, Conn. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the DelCegno family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL

HOME.COM. Published in New Britain Herald from July 9 to July 12, 2019